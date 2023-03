There are just a couple of decent ones for EUR/USD at 1.0875-80 and 1.0945-55 but given the lack of technical significance at those levels, they might not be too much of a factor. For now, topside is still managed by last week's highs at 1.0900 on the daily chart with the 1.1000 mark still the key resistance level to watch in the bigger picture.

