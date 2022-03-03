EUR/USD: 1.1075 (€610m), 1.1100 (€760m), 1.1120 (€630m), 1.1200 (€1.3bn)

USD/JPY: 114.25 ($475m), 114.50 ($460m), 115.00 ($960m), 116.00 ($445m)

USD/CHF: 0.9200 ($360m)

AUD/USD 0.7250 (A$890m), 0.7360 (A$455m)

EUR/GBP: 0.8250 (€430m), 0.8355-60 (€300m)

There aren't any significant ones that draws much attention in my view so expect trading sentiment to still revolve largely around the risk mood. Here's a look for the expiries tomorrow (4 March) as well:

EUR/USD: 1.1100 (€720m), 1.1120-25 (€745m), 1.1250 (€490m)

USD/JPY 114.00 ($1.5bn), 114.95-00 ($745m), 116.00 ($720m)

USD/CAD: 1.2595-00 ($610m), 1.2700 ($1.6bn), 1.2800 ($925m)

EUR/GBP: 0.8530 (€610m)

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.