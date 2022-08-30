There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 0.9900-05 but considering the price action in the pair since yesterday, the expiries may not be of much significance with price holding in and around parity. The near-term technicals are more at play for the pair right now with the 200-hour moving average limiting gains after Jackson Hole:

Price action is sticky in and around the key hourly moving averages, so that might keep the pair more rangebound on the day.

