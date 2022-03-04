EUR/USD: 1.1050 (€595m), 1.1100 (€1.0bn), 1.1120-25 (€790m), 1.1250 (€490m)

USD/JPY: 114.00 ($1.5bn), 114.95-00 ($845m), 116.00 ($800m), 117.00 ($435m)

USD/CAD: 1.2595-00 ($1.2bn), 1.2700 ($2.0bn) , 1.2720 ($400m), 1.2745-50 ($505m), 1.2800 ($925m)

AUD/USD: 0.7030 (A$1.2bn), 0.7300 ($875m)

EUR/GBP: 0.8530 (€610m)

Just one particular large one of note, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CAD around 1.2700, so that might attract price action to the figure level before rolling off later today. Besides that, there might be interest for EUR/USD at 1.1100 and USD/JPY at 114.00 amid the US non-farm payrolls report release potentially. However, I don't see quite the sizable reaction from that to draw in any of those levels but we will see.

Besides that, here's a quick look at expiries for Monday, 7 March:

EUR/USD: 1.1100 (€515m), 1.1165-70 (€540m), 1.1175-80 (€750m)

USD/JPY: 115.05-10 ($510m)

EUR/GBP: 0.8230 (€420m), 0.8300 (€340m), 0.8510 (€660m)

