There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment will continue to be reliant on the action in the bond market and overall risk mood mostly. On the former, the push and pull this week is making it tough to gather much conviction. All eyes will slowly turn towards the US CPI data next week before any real inspiration perhaps.

I am going to be off tomorrow but barring any surprise changes, the expiries on Friday should not be too significant either. There will be a host of expiries for USD/CAD amid the Canadian jobs report. But they are not too noteworthy, all things considered.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.