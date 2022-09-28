Credit Agricole CIB Research sees a scope for further USD buying into though Sep-30 month end London-fix.

"Our FX month-end rebalancing model signals that month-end portfolio-rebalancing flows are likely to be moderate USD buying across the board with the strongest buy signal in the case of the USD vs CAD," CACIB notes.

"Our corporate flow model further points to EUR selling at the end of the month," CACIB adds.

