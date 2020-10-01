A BOJ official cites pickup in domestic and offshore sales for business sentiment improvement

A Bank of Japan official remarking on the just released Tankan survey report for the September quarter.

Main pints here:

Note that at -27 the result is still awful, but the official is correct in saying it was an improvement (from -34 in Q2)





Comments:

Japan automakers' sentiment improved due to pick up in domestic, overseas sales as well as exports, output

many Japan manufacturers said pickup in sales, profits remained slow

service-sector firms saw confidence improve as shops reopened, business hour curbs removed



