A BOJ official cites pickup in domestic and offshore sales for business sentiment improvement
A Bank of Japan official remarking on the just released Tankan survey report for the September quarter.
Main pints here:
Note that at -27 the result is still awful, but the official is correct in saying it was an improvement (from -34 in Q2)
Comments:
- Japan automakers' sentiment improved due to pick up in domestic, overseas sales as well as exports, output
- many Japan manufacturers said pickup in sales, profits remained slow
- service-sector firms saw confidence improve as shops reopened, business hour curbs removed