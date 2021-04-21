Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting Wednesday 21 April 2021, preview and where to for CAD

The BoC announcement is due at

Earlier previews are here

In brief comments from TD on what to expect:

We look for the BoC to reduce GoC purchases to $3bn/week while reaffirming that it does not expect to lift rates until 2023. However. risks are tilted towards a more hawkish statement.

And, what expect for FX:

A taper and growth upgrades are expected, but a hawkish surprise could reignite CAD performance and see USDCAD re-test its Covid cycle lows. We also find appealing risk/reward to fade EURCAD rallies towards 1.50.

More: