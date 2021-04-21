Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting Wednesday 21 April 2021, preview and where to for CAD
In brief comments from TD on what to expect:
- We look for the BoC to reduce GoC purchases to $3bn/week while reaffirming that it does not expect to lift rates until 2023. However. risks are tilted towards a more hawkish statement.
And, what expect for FX:
More:
- A taper and growth upgrades are expected, but a hawkish surprise could reignite CAD performance and see USDCAD re-test its Covid cycle lows. We also find appealing risk/reward to fade EURCAD rallies towards 1.50.