Bank of Japan 'Summary' - pace of recovery only moderate, must be vigilant

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' - the September meeting
- Watching for the risk that COVID-19 might lead to solvency problems for firms, weigh on the economy, prices
- consumer prices likely to fall further
- household, corporate sentiment may sour further
- appropriate to monitor impact of boj's current policies for time being
- reforms by companies to heighten productivity are crucial for inflation to hit boj's target in japan
- BOJ must deepen understanding on monetary policy in 'with corona' era taking into account need to work closely with govt in times of crisis
- BOJ must conduct comprehensive analysis of its policy framework given changes in economic developments making achievement of its target elusive
- important to act promptly, appropriately as needed with close cooperation with govt, other central banks
The Summary precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.