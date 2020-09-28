Bank of Japan 'Summary' - pace of recovery only moderate, must be vigilant

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' - the September meeting

  • Watching for the risk that COVID-19 might lead to solvency problems for firms, weigh on the economy, prices 
  • consumer prices likely to fall further
  • household, corporate sentiment may sour further 
  •  appropriate to monitor impact of boj's current policies for time being
  • reforms by companies to heighten productivity are crucial for inflation to hit boj's target in japan
  • BOJ must deepen understanding on monetary policy in 'with corona' era taking into account need to work closely with govt in times of crisis
  • BOJ must conduct comprehensive analysis of its policy framework given changes in economic developments making achievement of its target elusive
  • important to act promptly, appropriately as needed with close cooperation with govt, other central banks

The Summary precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.
