BoC Gravelle says sees a smoother recovery

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Gravelle says in and interview:
- anecdotal
evidence and data in the housing market indicate "a lot more
investment activity, a lot more flipping"
- anecdotal evidence
indicates fear of missing out in the housing market
- financial system
discussions with federal counterparties in recent months have focused
more on housing
- the bank would
require additional tools in order to pursue a mandate that addresses
housing activity
- the bank may have
enough analysis done to discuss housing in the April MPR but there
will be more focus in the May FSR
- the February jobs
report reiforces the bank's belief that consumers and businesses have
adapted better than expected to the lockdown
- early Q1 data gives
the bank confidence there will be less chopiness in the economic
recovery
- the Fed's new policy
framework puts pressure on the boc to shift its own framework but it
has a pretty flexible framework already
