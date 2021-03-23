BoC Gravelle says sees a smoother recovery

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Gravelle says in and interview:

  •  anecdotal evidence and data in the housing market indicate "a lot more investment activity, a lot more flipping"
  • anecdotal evidence indicates fear of missing out in the housing market
  • financial system discussions with federal counterparties in recent months have focused more on housing
  • the bank would require additional tools in order to pursue a mandate that addresses housing activity
  • the bank may have enough analysis done to discuss housing in the April MPR but there will be more focus in the May FSR
  • the February jobs report reiforces the bank's belief that consumers and businesses have adapted better than expected to the lockdown
  • early Q1 data gives the bank confidence there will be less chopiness in the economic recovery
  • the Fed's new policy framework puts pressure on the boc to shift its own framework but it has a pretty flexible framework already

He also spoke earlier today:
