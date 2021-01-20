BOC's Macklem: Too early to consider slowing QE pace

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Macklem in the opening statement

Comments from Macklem in the opening statement
  • There is a risk that Q1 decline could be larger than -2.5% due to virus containment measures
  • As we move into Q2, we expected to see sustained strength in consumption
  • There is clear reason for medium-term economic optimism but we are not there yet
  • BOC has options if economy turns out to be 'substantially' weaker, we have options to add more stimulus
  • As we gain confidence in the pace of the recovery, the pace of QE will be adjusted
There were no surprises in the opening statement.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose