BOE's Cunliffe: UK house price strength during the recession is 'striking'
Remarks by BOE policymaker, Jon Cunliffe
Well, amid low rates and the stamp duty holiday, it is a bit of a no-brainer. Even more so that the government extended the stamp duty holiday to the end of June. Once that expires, there could be some moderation in house prices but as the economy looks to bounce back, that is another reason for the housing market to stay perky.
- The market might be very different after the pandemic