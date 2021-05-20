BOE's Cunliffe: UK house price strength during the recession is 'striking'

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOE policymaker, Jon Cunliffe

  • The market might be very different after the pandemic
Well, amid low rates and the stamp duty holiday, it is a bit of a no-brainer. Even more so that the government extended the stamp duty holiday to the end of June. Once that expires, there could be some moderation in house prices but as the economy looks to bounce back, that is another reason for the housing market to stay perky.
