BOJ December policy meeting minutes released
Bank of Japan Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on December 17 and 18, 2020Full text is here, link
The minutes of each meeting are preceded by many weeks by the 'Summary of Opinions'. Those for this meeting can be found here:
Headlines via Reuters:
- members shared view BOJ should ease without hesitation if needed with eye on pandemic development
- a few members said BOJ must analyse effect of its policies to see how it can achieve its inflation target
- most members said appropriate to examine BOJ's policy measures on basis it will maintain current policy framework
- several members said BOJ must seek ways to make its ETF buying more flexible as ultra-easy policy is prolonged
- one member said BOJ's ETF buying is already flexible but worth seeking more ideas
- several members said must be ready to effectively respond to possible changes to economic, price, financial developments
- one member said BOJ must control shape of yield curve more meticulously as desirable for curve to steepen moderately
- several members said boosting small, medium-sized firms' profitability via digitalisation is crucial in strengthening japan's growth potential