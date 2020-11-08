BOJ Summary says need to avoid prematurely ending easy monetary policy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of Japan 'Summary' of Opinions of the October meeting.

Summary headlines via Reuters 
  • appropriate to continue monitoring the impact of current policy
  • BOJ must respond swiftly, appropriately as needed while in close cooperation with govt, major central banks
  • BOJ must act in a timely fashion as needed while being extra vigilant to abrupt market moves
  • must avoid premature withdrawal of easy policy with an eye on chance battle with pandemic could be prolonged
  • overnight call rates seeing increased upward pressure, so BOJ must communicate appropriately to avoid giving markets perception its policy is becoming less accommodative
  • desirable to guide 10-year JGB yields around zero, while allowing for longer end of yield curve to steepen at moderate pace



--
At the Oct. meeting the BOJ held policy unchanged and downgraded their view on fiscal year 2020 economic growth & CPI.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose