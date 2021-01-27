BOJ's Kuroda on ETF holdings: We would only have unrealised losses if Nikkei falls below 21,000

Well, at least there is your new line in the sand









Just be wary that the figure highlighted in the headline is one that will gradually push higher so long as their ETF purchases are maintained over time. It was somewhere around 19,500 in the first quarter of last year.





From current levels, it would take a drop of roughly 27% for the Nikkei to hit 21,000.





That said, the BOJ does have the capacity to hold such losses as they don't have capital requirements but at the same time, they are also not one to sell their holdings. Hence, them taking over as Japan's largest 'whale' is still viewed as a positive.



