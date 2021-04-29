ECB's de Guindos: Inflation could be higher than 2% at the end of the year
Remarks by ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos
- Expects strong activity increase in 2H 2021
- Uncertainty remains very high
- Next year there will be new moderation in inflation
Some token remarks there by de Guindos but in any case, expect ECB policymakers to brush aside any upticks in inflation this year. The economic recovery may still encounter some delays amid the virus situation, so there's that to consider as well.