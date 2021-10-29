ECB's Holzmann: ECB should drive on sight when going about monetary policy next year

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Robert Holzmann

ECB needs to be flexible as inflation outlook is uncertain

It is important to drive on sight in the course of next year

ECB needs credible projections to bring financial markets on board

Forward guidance is important, needs to be remain credible







I wonder does a Magic 8-ball count as central bank "analysis" these days? :D

In other words, he's saying that they actually have no clue about how inflation developments are going to pan out despite Lagarde saying that their "analysis" that inflation is transitory is still the right one yesterday.