ECB's Lane: Eurozone economy to return to 2019 levels in spring 2022

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

  • Road to recovery will be long
  • But economy is to grow rapidly
  • Fiscal and monetary efforts are still needed to support the recovery
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
A couple of token remarks, nothing that breaks the ranks as Kazaks did last week here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose