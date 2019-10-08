Fed Chair Powell spoke Tuesday - highlights ICYMI

Category: Central Banks

Posts on Powell's remarks are here: 

In a nutshell though, the key points her made:
  • Fed is not on a preset course
  • policy will be data dependent
  • balance sheet will be expanded soon … but for "reserve management purposes", and "should in no way be confused with the large scale asset purchase programs that we deployed after the financial crisis."
Chicago head Evans spoke also:


