Fed's Barkin: Labour market recovery has been slower than anticipated

Richmond Fed president, Thomas Barkin, remarks in a WSJ interview





Fed will need to continue to provide significant, sustained support

Economy faces a slowing labour market recovery

Coronavirus pandemic has proven harder to contain than expected

Expects employment growth to lag behind spending

Says keeping rates lower for longer could invite 'risky' behaviour in markets

But now isn't the time to worry about those hazards

The remarks on the slower recovery aren't anything new but certainly sets up a renewed focus on labour market data, particularly after Powell's speech from last week.





This week's jobs report may not offer much indication of anything new but considering the market focus, it will be the key risk event to watch ahead of the weekend.









The full interview can be found here (may be gated).



