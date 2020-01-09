Fed's Bullard speaks to reporters: Happy where rates are
Fed's Bullard speaks to reporters
- Upward inflation pressure would be welcome development
- Bring it on to prospect of higher inflation
- Fed's repo market action successful over year and
- Fed should wait-and-see on policy effects in 1st half of 2020
- Sees labor markets staying strong in 2020
- Would like to keep balance sheet as small as possible, feels standing repo would help achieve that if banks know they can get reserves from the Fed as needed