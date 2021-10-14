Fed's Harker says not expecting rate hikes until late 2022, or early 2023

Patrick Harker, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
- says it will soon be time to begin tapering Fed's monthly
asset purchases
- he expects GDP growth to come
in around 5.5% for 2021 and 3.5% in 2022
- he wouldn't expect any
interest rate hikes until late 2022 or early 2023, unless inflation
picture changes dramatically
- he expects inflation to come
in at 4% for 2021 before coming down to "a bit over" 2%
next year
Fed officials are singing in unison on the tapering to come soon. November seems to be the pencilled in date for the beginning of the process.