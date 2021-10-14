Fed's Harker says not expecting rate hikes until late 2022, or early 2023

says it will soon be time to begin tapering Fed's monthly asset purchases

he expects GDP growth to come in around 5.5% for 2021 and 3.5% in 2022

he wouldn't expect any interest rate hikes until late 2022 or early 2023, unless inflation picture changes dramatically

he expects inflation to come in at 4% for 2021 before coming down to "a bit over" 2% next year

Fed officials are singing in unison on the tapering to come soon. November seems to be the pencilled in date for the beginning of the process.