Fed's Kaplan: Fed should be taking action once benchmarks for jobs/inflation are met.
Fed's Kaplan in an interview with Nikkei
- He "will be advocating that we should be taking action" once benchmarks for employment and inflation are met.
- His decisions will not be a calendar basis judgment but rather an outcome eight judgment
- He acknowledge that he is one of four Fed officials who sees a rate hike in 2022
- Sees growth at 6.5% which takes into account the $1.9 trillion package
- Sees higher prices in 2021
- dynamics of technology and technology enable disruption is intensifying. Sees that trend to some extent limiting the price of our businesses
- Expects a surgeon prices in 2021 but it will be much more muted in 2022 and 2023
- expects inflation in 2021 to the 2.25% to 2.5%
- Sees 2022 inflation at 2% to 2.25%
- See unemployment approaching 4% by the end of this year
- Will be following U-6 unemployment rate very carefully. The U-6 is unemployment plus workers who were working part-time would rather work full time, plus discouraged workers who have given up and left the workforce.
