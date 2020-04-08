Fed's Kaplan says to 'stay tuned' for further possible Fed support programs

Headlines via Reuters

says US GDP may shrink 25% to 35% in second quarter, then grow in second half

sees US GDP shrinking 4% to 5% in 2020

sees US unemployment rate rising as high as mid-teens, falling to 7%-8% by year end

says even after economy begins to reopen, consumers may be more cautious

says financial and job insecurity might cause people to save more, spend less

says he expects there will be a 'phased' return to work

says US businesses to run at less than full capacity as economy reopens

says ideally companies will be able to test workers for infection as they return to work

asked about possible new fed programs to help economy, says 'stay tuned'

That array of main points on his outlook are mainly uncontroversial, his GDP projections are probably inaccurate … which is not a criticism, I don't know how anyone is coming up with these forecasts with much degree of certainty right now. Why do they even bother? Well, its a job for a lot of these folks and they have to start somewhere.