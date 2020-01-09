Fed's Kashkari: Fed is in a much better position to lift inflation now that rates are on pause
- Business investment is low because of nervousness over tariffs
- Improvement in trade tensions could lead to gains in optimism
- It's not in his current forecast to see a recession in the next year or 2
- Fed is in a much better position to lift inflation now that rates are on pause
Kashkari is a voting member on the 2020 Federal Reserve board