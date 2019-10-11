Fed's Kashkari says he would probably support October cut

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Kashkari comments to CNBC:

  • We should put yield curve control into our toolbox
  • Balance sheet growth should not be confused with QE, which was designed to move down long-term rates
  • We have to figure out what is the right growth rate of our balance sheet that isn't about stimulating the economy
  • Would probably be in favor if Fed decided on October rate cut
  • Over the long term, we still have evidence that the economy will grow at around 2% and we're drifting back to that level
I get antsy when a super-dove like Kashkari is only saying he will 'probably' support a cut and it's 65% priced into the market.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose