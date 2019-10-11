Fed's Kashkari says he would probably support October cut

Kashkari comments to CNBC:

We should put yield curve control into our toolbox

Balance sheet growth should not be confused with QE, which was designed to move down long-term rates

We have to figure out what is the right growth rate of our balance sheet that isn't about stimulating the economy

Would probably be in favor if Fed decided on October rate cut

Over the long term, we still have evidence that the economy will grow at around 2% and we're drifting back to that level



I get antsy when a super-dove like Kashkari is only saying he will 'probably' support a cut and it's 65% priced into the market.