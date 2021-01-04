Fed's Mester says monetary policy to remain highly accommodative for quite some time
Loretta Mester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
---
- monetary policy will need to remain highly accommodative for 'quite some time'
- says economy's dynamics suggest inflation is not going to move up quickly above 2%
- expects a strong pickup in economic activity in H2 of 2021, assuming most people are vaccinated by Q3
- says stronger growth this year would not require change in policy because she expects economy will still be far from Fed's employment and inflation goals
I suspect the dynamics are in place for a temporary blip higher in inflation in coming months, but it'll likely be temporary only and Mester is right .... policy to remain loose for a good while yet.