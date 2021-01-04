Fed's Mester says monetary policy to remain highly accommodative for quite some time

Loretta Mester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

monetary policy will need to remain highly accommodative for 'quite some time'

says economy's dynamics suggest inflation is not going to move up quickly above 2%

expects a strong pickup in economic activity in H2 of 2021, assuming most people are vaccinated by Q3

says stronger growth this year would not require change in policy because she expects economy will still be far from Fed's employment and inflation goals

I suspect the dynamics are in place for a temporary blip higher in inflation in coming months, but it'll likely be temporary only and Mester is right .... policy to remain loose for a good while yet.





---