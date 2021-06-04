Fed's Powell: Climate change poses a profound challenge for the global economy

Remarks by Fed chair Powell at the BIS panel on climate change

Fed's role on climate is tied to our existing mandates

Does not actively weigh climate change in monetary policy So far nothing monetary policy-specific, and I wouldn't expect there to be any given the backdrop of the event. Likewise, ECB president Lagarde and PBOC governor Yi Gang are also mostly commenting with regards to climate change policy for now.





