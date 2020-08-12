Fed's Rosengren says it's too early to worry about significant inflation

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Is it really too early?

When 90% of government bonds globally are trading below 1%, how can it be too early? In a few minutes the US Treasury will be selling $38 billion in 10-year notes and all those investors need to worry about inflation, because they're getting 0.67% nominally.

Rosengren said that he's not concerned about inflation because unemployment is 10.4%.

Consider this, in May 1977, Hubert Humphrey told President Carter: "In every period in our history, a rise in unemployment has been accompanied by a rise in inflation."

There's a forgotten lesson there.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose