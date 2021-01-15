Former BOC leader Poloz: I expect some strength in the Canadian dollar
Comments from Steven Poloz
- We have to remember that the economy was very strong going into pandemic
- Economy has been very resilient
- The sectors in the bottom part of the k-shaped recovery will be there for a long time
- There is going to be damage and scaring over time, there's no doubt
- Debt service costs are low, now is the time to invest
- Should see some reflation and that will strengthen Canadian dollar and commodity currencies
- Right now I'm feeling optimistic but there are risks in terms of a third wave
He's finally taken off his BOC hat and now he can talk about the currency.