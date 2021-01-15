Former BOC leader Poloz: I expect some strength in the Canadian dollar

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Steven Poloz

  • We have to remember that the economy was very strong going into pandemic
  • Economy has been very resilient
  • The sectors in the bottom part of the k-shaped recovery will be there for a long time
  • There is going to be damage and scaring over time, there's no doubt
  • Debt service costs are low, now is the time to invest
  • Should see some reflation and that will strengthen Canadian dollar and commodity currencies
  • Right now I'm feeling optimistic but there are risks in terms of a third wave
He's finally taken off his BOC hat and now he can talk about the currency.

