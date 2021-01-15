Former BOC leader Poloz: I expect some strength in the Canadian dollar

We have to remember that the economy was very strong going into pandemic

Economy has been very resilient

The sectors in the bottom part of the k-shaped recovery will be there for a long time

There is going to be damage and scaring over time, there's no doubt

Debt service costs are low, now is the time to invest

Should see some reflation and that will strengthen Canadian dollar and commodity currencies

Right now I'm feeling optimistic but there are risks in terms of a third wave

