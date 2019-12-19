Goldman Sachs preferred long in G10FX is the SEK after the Riksbank hike

Justin had the Swedish central bank big news overnight - the Riksbank hiked rates by 25 bps, becoming the first country in the world to leave the negative rates experiment - after having gotten themselves into it back in 2015.

Says GS now:

Swedish Krona "is now our preferred long in G-10 FX"

domestic economy is poised for growth

Riksbank's move support the SEK

More:

"The small, open Swedish economy should allow SEK to benefit from the turn in global growth that our economists are projecting" for 2020

Riksbank's monetary policy move "reveals an aversion to negative rates that should also help support the currency, and SEK depreciation in recent years has put the economy in a better position than many of its peers"







