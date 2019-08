The People's Bank of China has lent 150bn yuan in medium term lending facility (MLF)

one year

rate 3.30%, same as last injection

Pretty much just an offset for the 149bn yuan in MLF maturing today!





I noted earlier the PBOC had skipped OMOs. 20bn yuan in RRs mature today also. Overall, combining MLF movements and RRs a net drain on 19bn yuan.