More Kaplan: Sees consumer being solid next year

Fed's Kaplan is now speaking on Bloomberg TV as he makes the rounds:
  • sees US consumer being solid next year
  • phase 1 deal better than none but uncertainty lingers
  • trade issues with China will last for years
  • risks balanced, hope will get some of trade stabilization
  • need material change in Outlook to warrant rate change
  • yield curve a sign that Fed's adjustments about right
  • not seeing weakness in manufacturing spreading wider
  • tight labor markets providing tailwind for consumers
  • he'll be looking at financial stability issues as part of weighing up any interest rate adjustments next year
  • if the yield curve weakens again, it would concern him
  • US national strategy of using tariffs as part of foreign-policy causes more uncertainty for businesses
  • He is willing to tolerate some over shoot of 2% inflation target as long as it's not persistent
  • it's a concern B and BB corporate spreads are so tight
  • keeping an eye on risk of excesses and imbalances
  • globalization is an opportunity for UK, the US, and others to grow faster
  • his base case for next year is that global growth will stabilize

