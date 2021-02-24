NZ Finance Minister: RBNZ now required to consider impact on housing
NZD moves higher
The NZ finance minister Robertson is on the wires say:
- RBNZ is now required to consider impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions
- Direction issued to reserve Bank requiring it to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions
- changes made to banks monetary policy committee's remit requiring it to take into account government policy relating to more sustainable house prices
- MPC must explain how it assesses housing impacts
- asks for advice on interest only mortgages
- consider restrictions on interest only mortgages
- debt to income may apply only to investors
The weekly chart below shows the pair reaching the swing area. A move above the swing area would also take the price above the topside trend line at 0.74800 level.