Credit Agricole on the People's Bank of China and the Chinese yuan:

The PBOC believes the yuan should be gradually trending up versus the U.S. dollar this year

is trying to manage the market in this direction

"Since the latest move of USD/CNY higher was significant and went against the appreciation direction, they are trying to smooth it via the fixing."

This comes as today the Bank set the mid-rate for the onshore yuan significantly stronger (lower USD/CNY) than market surveys had shown was expected:



