Credit Agricole on the People's Bank of China and the Chinese yuan:
- The PBOC believes the yuan should be gradually trending up versus the U.S. dollar this year
- is trying to manage the market in this direction
- "Since the latest move of USD/CNY higher was significant and went against the appreciation direction, they are trying to smooth it via the fixing."
This comes as today the Bank set the mid-rate for the onshore yuan significantly stronger (lower USD/CNY) than market surveys had shown was expected: