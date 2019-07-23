LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/CHF near 1.10 means that the SNB is likely to take action sooner rather than later
-
Cable extends lower as the pound loses another potential hope for a rebound
-
Is this as good as it gets for the kiwi?
-
EUR/USD falls to one-month low as dollar extends gains
-
USD/JPY inches higher as buyers look to establish some near-term control
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC's Yi: Any rate cut will be aimed towards coping with deflation risk
-
PBOC's Yi says that current interest rates are appropriate
-
A more detailed look at BOE Saunders' remarks
-
BOE's Saunders says central bank isn't bound by forecasts calling for rate hikes
-
PBOC injects nearly 300bn yuan into market for one year in TMLF