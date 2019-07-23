PBOC's Yi: Any rate cut will be aimed towards coping with deflation risk

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further remarks by PBOC governor, Yi Gang

He's laying out the conditions in which the PBOC will act but as mentioned earlier, they can't - and surely won't - blindly ignore developments elsewhere around the world.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose