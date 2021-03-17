Powell Q&A: We want to see actual 'substantial progress' not just forecasts before taper talk
Powell in the Q&A:
- We want to see actual 'substantial progress' not forecasts for that
- Says 'not yet' when asked about if it's time to talk about tapering
- We will want to talk about progress well in advance of a taper
- We want to see actual data, not just forecasts
- We expect that to happen but we'll have to see it first
- We'll have something to announce on SLR 'in coming days'
- The SEP is not a committee forecast, it's a compilation
- The state of the economy in 2-3 years is highly uncertain, I wouldn't want to focus on a forecast that far out
The US dollar is continuing to fall as Powell emphasizes waiting to see realized progress on 'substantial progress' and saying they will brush off temporary inflation.