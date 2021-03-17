Powell Q&A: We want to see actual 'substantial progress' not just forecasts before taper talk

Powell in the Q&A:

  • We want to see actual 'substantial progress' not forecasts for that
  • Says 'not yet' when asked about if it's time to talk about tapering
  • We will want to talk about progress well in advance of a taper
  • We want to see actual data, not just forecasts
  • We expect that to happen but we'll have to see it first
  • We'll have something to announce on SLR 'in coming days'
  • The SEP is not a committee forecast, it's a compilation
  • The state of the economy in 2-3 years is highly uncertain, I wouldn't want to focus on a forecast that far out
The US dollar is continuing to fall as Powell emphasizes waiting to see realized progress on 'substantial progress' and saying they will brush off temporary inflation.

