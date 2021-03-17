Powell Q&A: We want to see actual 'substantial progress' not just forecasts before taper talk

We want to see actual 'substantial progress' not forecasts for that

Says 'not yet' when asked about if it's time to talk about tapering



We will want to talk about progress well in advance of a taper

We want to see actual data, not just forecasts

We expect that to happen but we'll have to see it first

We'll have something to announce on SLR 'in coming days'

The SEP is not a committee forecast, it's a compilation

The state of the economy in 2-3 years is highly uncertain, I wouldn't want to focus on a forecast that far out



The US dollar is continuing to fall as Powell emphasizes waiting to see realized progress on 'substantial progress' and saying they will brush off temporary inflation.

