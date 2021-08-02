RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 03 August 2021 - preview

The Reserve Bank of Australia announcement and Governot Lowe's statement are due at 0730 GMT.

Earlier:





TD:

The RBA's 'Recovery to Expansion' narrative no longer holds given the prolonged Sydney lockdown. GDP and unemployment rate downgrades in the August SoMP will lend a dovish tone. We expect the Bank to reverse their September taper with QE staying unchanged at A$5 B from Sep'21.

We shift our call on the stock under Flexible QE from 'up to A$100 B' to A$130 B.

(ps. SoMP is the Reserve Bank of Australia's Statement on Montary Policy which is due on Friday this week - August 6 at 0130 GMT. I'll have more to come on this as we approach Friday)





Société Générale:



We expect that the policymakers will announce to postpone the tapering until the recovery of the economy from the current outbreak is confirmed.

The RBA will also revise its GDP forecasts to reflect the impacts from the current outbreak: cutting the growth in 2021 and raising the growth in 2022. A good deal of uncertainties in both the economy and monetary policy due to COVID-19 outbreak is likely to persist until 4Q21.











