RBA's Ellis - manufacturing performing strongly, exports increasing

Luci Ellis, RBA Assistant Governor (Economic Group) speech.







Yes, that's the title.





Main points:

effect of structural change in retail sector on pricing models has been "profound

flat-to-falling retail prices a "big change" in pricing behaviour for some important parts of CPI

the question of how long this shift will last has been a key issue when compiling inflation forecasts

Australia's manufacturing sector performing strongly with their exports increasing

upswing most evident in scientific instruments, medicinal, pharmaceutical products

says have factored strong manufacturing into forecasts, but grappling with how long it will run

June qtr public sector wages growth boosted by one-off factor, expect rate of growth to fall back to recent averages



AUD little changed.