RBA's Ellis - manufacturing performing strongly, exports increasing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Luci Ellis, RBA Assistant Governor (Economic Group) speech.

Here is the full text: Lumps, Bumps and Waves

Yes, that's the title. 

Main points:
  • effect of structural change in retail sector on pricing models has been "profound
  • flat-to-falling retail prices a "big change" in pricing behaviour for some important parts of CPI
  • the question of how long this shift will last has been a key issue when compiling inflation forecasts
  • Australia's manufacturing sector performing strongly with their exports increasing
  • upswing most evident in scientific instruments, medicinal, pharmaceutical products
  • says have factored strong manufacturing into forecasts, but grappling with how long it will run
  • June qtr public sector wages growth boosted by one-off factor, expect rate of growth to fall back to recent averages
AUD little changed. 
