RBNZ continues to warn on housing

Repeats the line from yesterday's statement that house prices are above sustainable levels

Key drivers of housing supply and demand have turned around

Expect house price inflation to moderate significantly in the period ahead

Underlying demand for housing declined significantly due to lower population growth since the pandemic

House prices are assumed to eventually fall as momentum fades

These are a re-hash of comments in the rate decision and press conference yesterday. Orr emphasized that a wave of supply was about to come online.





More from Orr:

It's highly likely RBNZ would have hiked rates without the latest delta lockdown

Our view is to increasing the cash rate towards a more neutral level over the next 18 months





