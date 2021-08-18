RBNZ continues to warn on housing

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

RBNZ comments on housing

  • Repeats the line from yesterday's statement that house prices are above sustainable levels
  • Key drivers of housing supply and demand have turned around
  • Expect house price inflation to moderate significantly in the period ahead
  • Underlying demand for housing declined significantly due to lower population growth since the pandemic
  • House prices are assumed to eventually fall as momentum fades
These are a re-hash of comments in the rate decision and press conference yesterday. Orr emphasized that a wave of supply was about to come online.

More from Orr:
  • It's highly likely RBNZ would have hiked rates without the latest delta lockdown
  • Our view is to increasing the cash rate towards a more neutral level over the next 18 months


