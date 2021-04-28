RBNZ's Harris: Central bank still not meeting its employment objective

Remarks by RBNZ policymaker, Peter Harris

No need to remove monetary stimulus right now

Not seeing material signs of wage inflation

Low rates support employment, incomes

Unemployment remains 'relatively high'





Essentially, it just means that they are going to keep easy policy for quite some time to come and that is to be expected. They are still very much in a position to 'wait and see' with little incentive to really move towards liftoff other than worries of a housing bubble.