RBNZ's Harris: Central bank still not meeting its employment objective
Remarks by RBNZ policymaker, Peter Harris
Essentially, it just means that they are going to keep easy policy for quite some time to come and that is to be expected. They are still very much in a position to 'wait and see' with little incentive to really move towards liftoff other than worries of a housing bubble.
- No need to remove monetary stimulus right now
- Not seeing material signs of wage inflation
- Low rates support employment, incomes
- Unemployment remains 'relatively high'