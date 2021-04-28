Responses to the Federal Reserve FOMC continue

Earlier items on the Federal Open Market Committee are here:

Responses continue to flow in, this via Westpac, brief summary comments:

The FOMC left its policy settings unchanged, and repeated its key guidance messages, as was widely expected.

The statement was a little more upbeat, noting "progress on vaccinations and strong policy support" are helping strengthen economic indicators, including employment. The rise in inflation was acknowledged, but seen as transitory.

The Fed reiterated :"the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations." QE purchases will remain at at least $120bn per month "until substantial further progress has been made toward" the maximum employment and price stability goals. In Q&A, he said it's not yet time to start talking about tapering asset purchases.



