Responses to the Federal Reserve FOMC continue

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Earlier items on the Federal Open Market Committee are here:

Responses continue to flow in, this via Westpac, brief summary comments:
  • The FOMC left its policy settings unchanged, and repeated its key guidance messages, as was widely expected. 
  • The statement was a little more upbeat, noting "progress on vaccinations and strong policy support" are helping strengthen economic indicators, including employment. The rise in inflation was acknowledged, but seen as transitory. 
  • The Fed reiterated :"the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations." QE purchases will remain at at least $120bn per month "until substantial further progress has been made toward" the maximum employment and price stability goals. In Q&A, he said it's not yet time to start talking about tapering asset purchases.
