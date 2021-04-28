Responses to the Federal Reserve FOMC continue
Earlier items on the Federal Open Market Committee are here:
Responses continue to flow in, this via Westpac, brief summary comments:
- The FOMC left its policy settings unchanged, and repeated its key guidance messages, as was widely expected.
- The statement was a little more upbeat, noting "progress on vaccinations and strong policy support" are helping strengthen economic indicators, including employment. The rise in inflation was acknowledged, but seen as transitory.
- The Fed reiterated :"the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations." QE purchases will remain at at least $120bn per month "until substantial further progress has been made toward" the maximum employment and price stability goals. In Q&A, he said it's not yet time to start talking about tapering asset purchases.