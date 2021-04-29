USD continues to lose ground in Asia after Wednesday dovey FOMC and Powell ... Gold doing well
If you did miss the Federal Open Market Committee news:
- FOMC statement highlights: Rates left unchanged, no change to QE, mild upgrade on economy
- Powell: A transitory rise above 2% inflation this year wouldn't meet standard of moderate overshoot
- Powell Q&A: It's unlikely we would see a persistent rise in inflation with significant slack in labor market
- The full FOMC statement from the April 2021 meeting
Even gold is doing well: