The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1Q growth falls to 2.0% from 2.3% at the last release. In their own words:
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 2.0 percent on March 7, down from 2.3 percent on March 1. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 3.7 percent and -6.1 percent, respectively, to 3.5 percent and -6.4 percent.
The next estimate will be released tomorrow