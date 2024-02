The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia February meeting are due at 11.30 am Sydney time on Tuesday, 20 February 2024

0030 GMT and 1930 US Eastern time

The meeting summary is here:

Since then we've heard from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock, which takes some of the relevancy out of waiting for the minutes

But, at the meeting the Bank held onto its hawkish bias. The Minutes will be eyed for clues about policy options the bank may be considering.