The Reserve Bank of Australia November 2022 decision is here:

While +25 was the consensus expectation, that I was not brave enough to dispute (correctly so it turns out), I thought the arguments for a hike of circa 50bp were very strong. Of course, these arguments needed to be tempered against what is a very timid, and over-confident, RBA.

Anyway ... back to the currency.

AUD/USD has lost ground after the announcement: