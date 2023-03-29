If the Reserve Bank of Australia are inclined to pause at its next policy meeting, on April 4, the data today will support their case.

If the Bank is inclined to hike, and maybe pause in May, the CPI still more than twice the upper end of the target band would also support their case:

the target band is 2 to 3%

The minutes of the February meeting did indicate the Bank is leaning towards a pause though so scenario 1 of those above seems the best bet:

This looks like a big drop for AUD/USD but its only 20 or so points:

1 minute candles shown