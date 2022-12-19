An announcement from the Bank of Canada aimed at improving its ability to implement policy.

  • Effective Monday, December 19, 2022, limits for Overnight Repo (OR) operations will increase to $1 billion for each eligible participant. At the same time, the maximum aggregate cash-value limit will increase to $5 billion from the previous $1.5 billion limit per offering. The Bank is increasing these limits to enhance the effectiveness of its monetary policy implementation operations.

A 'repo' is a repurchase agreement, a form of short-term borrowing for dealers in government securities. If you need a refresher, link.

