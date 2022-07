The post is here from earlier:

Reuters have posted a recap of the minutes, making the main points:

Some in board saw price rises broadening - June meet minutes

Board agreed economic uncertainty was 'extremely high'

Many members spoke about importance of wage hikes - minutes

BOJ kept ultra-low rates, vowed to defend yield cap at June meet

The longer story is there is no sign of any imminent policy change from the Bank.

