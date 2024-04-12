Earlier from the Bank of Korea:

Governor Rhee now:

  • Friday's rate decision was unanimous
  • One in seven board member said door for a rate cut should be open for next three-months
  • Uncertainties to inflation outlook higher
  • All seven members said hard to predict policy decisions for the second half
  • Rate cuts might be difficult this yr should inflation remain sticky
  • Have not signaled for a rate cut
  • Have more room to focus on domestic conditions in deciding monetary policy this yr than last
  • Oil prices are going higher than expected
  • Won's recent weakness affected by strong US dollar
  • US

    Fed's signal for pivot allowed monetary policies here in korea to be decoupled from it